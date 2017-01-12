Petition for judicial investigation

SU student death

Hyderabad

Sindh High Court here Wednesday admitted a petition which prayed the court to order formation of a judicial commission to investigate death of a student in Sindh University’s girls hostel room on January 1.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Abdul Rasheed Soomro issued notices to the respondents to submit reply on January 30.

According to details, the petitioners including a Sindh University’s student Qirat Fatima and 7 others pleaded the SHC to form a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge of SHC or a district and session judge mandated to probe mysterious death of Naila Rind.

They appealed that the commission should be mandated to investigate the actual cause of the incident while also making recommendations for preventive measures to ensure safety and security at the girls hostels.

They pointed out to the court a lack of enforcement of anti sexual harassment laws in the university and requested the bench to order implementation of the law. The petitioners’ counsel advocate Ali Palh also pleaded the court to order the varsity to submit details of the harassment cases reported so far by the students.—APP