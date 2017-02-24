PESS wants MPs role in setting up of DASB

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

In a meeting held under auspices of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) ex-servicemen urged local MNAs Nasir Bosal and Mumtaz Tarar to take up a case with Ministry of Defence for setting up District Armed Services Board (DASB) at Mandi Bahauddin.

They said Mandi Bahauddin was notified as district in 1993. So far District Armed Services Board has not been set up. More than 32,000 ex-servicemen including widows of martyrs reside in this district. They depend on DASB Gujrat that they have to visit in connection with resolution of problems relating to their pension and welfare. In some cases they make several trips to complete legal formalities for initiation of pension and other welfare cases. And in doing so, they spend lot of money and time on travelling.

To save ex-servicemen from expending money and time on making trips of Gujrat, They urged MNA Mumtaz Tarar and MNA Nasir Bosal to approach Ministry of Defense for setting up DASB in Mandi Bahauddin.