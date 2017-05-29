PESS demands one rank one pension

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Expressing their disappointment over the budget, ex-servicemen said 10 percent increase in their pension is not in accordance with inflation.

In a meeting held here at District Office Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) Sunday they said ex-servicemen particularly from lower ranks were the only community of civil society that is facing miseries due to their tight financial position. They said before 1993 increase in pension was made on full pension including running and commuted.

Thereafter the increase was stopped on commuted pension. And it is being made on running pension only. Because of this wrong decision of government, gap between pension of old and new pensioners has widely increased.

They said this year they were expecting 25 percent increase in their pension but regrettably their expectations fell flat on announcement of the budget 2017-18. They demanded the finance minister should take notice of their plight and make 25 percent increase in their pension so that wide gap in pension of old and new pensioners may be minimized.