Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

Observer Report

Dubai

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by seven wickets in the third T20 encounter of the Pakistan Super League 2017 here on Friday.

Ivon Morgan steered his team to a convincing victory with nine balls remaining. Morgan remained notout with 80 runs from 57 balls.

Earlier, Karachi Kings were restricted to 118 for seven by Zalmi. After being put into bat, Karachi Kings made a disastrous start losing four wickets for only 12 runs as Chris Gayle, Shahzaib Hasan, Babar Azam and Kumar Sangakkara dismissed cheaply.

However, Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara came to rescue and both added 59 runs for the fifth wicket and later Kieron Pollard batted well but could reach only 118. Shoaib made 44, and Bopara scored 33 while Pollard remained not out on 27.