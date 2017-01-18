Peshawar wins KP U-16 Inter-District Hockey Championship

Peshawar

Two quick goals by center striker Zarin guided Peshawar to 4-0 victory against Mardan in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-16 Inter-District Hockey Championship played here at Lala Ayub Hockey on Tuesday.

Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Liaqat Ali Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Former Inspector General of Police Muhammad Saeed Khan, who is also Vice President Pakistan Hockey Federation, Organizing Secretary Syed Zahir Shah, and large number of spectators were also present.

The final started on fast tempo and both Peshawar and Mardan raided each other territories by making some good rallies of attacks.

Peshawar took the lead in the 13th minute through right winger Saeed on the field attempt. Saeed travelled past three defenders and slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt.

In the 20th minute Peshawar doubled the lead through Wahab on the field attempt. Wahab, the inside right got a free ball from left winger Junaid and did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 1-1.

Peshawar was leading the first session with two goals to nil. It was the second session in which Mardan settled down and made some good rallies of attacks but due to poor finishing their forwards failed to reduce the margin.

Mardan was also awarded a penalty stroke but the attempt of Zakiria went wide from the goal-post.

In the meantime Mardan forwards comprising Zikria, Talha, Hamza also got goals scoring chances but they were failed.

It was in the 56th minute when center striker Zarin netted a beautiful goal through field attempt and five minute later Zarin scored another goal to make the tally 4-0. Thus Peshawar won the match by 4-0.

Earlier, Mardan recorded victory against Bannu in the first semi-final. For Mardan Zikria scored two goals while Talha and Hamza scored one goal each to make the tally 4-0 in the first-half. It was in the second session in which Bannu reduced the margin through Shah Fahad and Safeer Ullah on the field attempt.

In the second semi-final Peshawar defeated Dera Ismail Khan by 5-1. For Peshawar Saleem scored two goals in the 9th and 23rd minute while Ismail in the 13th minute, Wahab in the 29th minute and Fawad in the 66th minute scored one goal each. For Dera Ismil Khan Muhammad Adnan reduced the margin in the 11th minute.

At the end, the chief guest Commandant FC Liaqat Ali Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. A total of 16 teams from as many districts took part in the Championship.—APP