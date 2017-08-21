Peshawar White upset Dir on sudden-death penalty shoot-out

KP Inter-District Soccer

Peshawar

Peshawar White upset Dir Upper on a sudden-death penalty shoot-out battle in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Sumbal Khan Football ground, Qayyum Sports Complex on Sunday.

A good number of spectators were also enjoyed the thrilling match with their cheering hands and appreciation to the two teams of making incisive rallies of attacks. Both Peshawar White and Dir Upper exhibited a classic display of short-passes but despite on field performance none of the team could score any goal in the 90-minute play.

It was the second victory of the Peshawar White in the Championship, first it defeated Charsadda by 2-1 in the opening match wherein Taimour scored both the goal while Javed reduced the margin for Charsadda. With the victory against Dir Upper Peshawar White moved to the semi-finals.

This time against Dir Upper, Peshawar White front-line Taimour, Aziz played well and made some individual bursts but failed to score any goal. On the other hands Dir Upper got a lucky chance of scoring with Tufail missed a golden opportunity of converting a penalty kick.

Peshawar White have made three easy goal scoring opportunities but first Taimour saw his left kick attempt went wide from the goal-post and secondly Aziz missed a sure goal opportunity.

After onslaught by Peshawar White forwards, Dir Upper team managed their position accordingly and made some good inroads as a result it was in the 13th minute when Dir awarded a penalty kick but Tufail missed the target as his forceful kick kissed out the upper-up.—APP