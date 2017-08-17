Peshawar White stun Kohat in KP Inter-District Soccer

Peshawar

Peshawar White stunned strong Kohat in the opening match of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Football Championship, which got under way here at Qayyum Sports Complex football ground on Wednesday.

Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan, former Health Minister KP Syed Zahir Ali Shah graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Championship wherein top 16 teams from as many district across KP are taking part.

Participation in the District Championship is mandatory for the players and team according to the rules of KP Football Association, Secretary of the association Basit Kamal informed the gathering before the start of the opening match. The players were also introduced to the guests.

Peshawar White and Kohat provided great thrill for the large number of spectators present on this occasion. It was Kohat taking lead in the 7th minute when left winger Amir travelled past two defenders and even the onrushing goal-keeper before slamming in a beautiful field goal.

The early lead injected new vigor in the rank of Kohatians as their forwards made some good attacking rallies but this time Peshawar deep defenders and goal-keeper Sajid thwarted as attempts.

Peshawar White also made some occasional moves and all these were just individual burst and no combination was witnessed in the rank of forward line. Peshawar front-line comprising Afaq, Taimur, Aziz, Ibrahim and Abid tried their hard to level the tally 1-1 but till the end of the first session they were failed.

Going a goal deficit, Peshawar White team played well and this was right winger Afaq netted a fine goal before dodging three defenders and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators.

When the teams were locked 1-1, Peshawar White put in more pressure by succeeding in pressing Kohat District team to the wall. Kohat did some resistance but failed and only defended their goal-post rather making any attacks.—APP