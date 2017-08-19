Peshawar White edge past Charsadda 2-1

KP Inter-District Soccer

Peshawar

Peshawar White edged past Charsadda by 2-1 in a thrilling encounter of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Sumbal Khan Football ground Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Director Youth Aziz Ullah Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the players were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, Match Commissioner and International footballer Qazi Muhammad Asif and large number of spectators were also present.

The match was started on quick pace and both Peshawar White and Charsadda exhibited classic display of short-passes and attacking moves which were largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators. The Charsadda forward comprising Fahim, Jan Ullah, Tariq, Tufail and Javed Khan played attacking game and made some good rallies of attacks as a result it was in the 13th minute when Javed Khan slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt.

Javed Khan travelled past three defenders at his strong left position. When he quickly zoomed into the goal-post and slammed in a superb goal by leaving the rival goal-keeper guessing. The lead put in Charsadda in more command and they launched incisive rallies of attack but this time Peshawar White defenders fully guarded their goal-post and did give much room to Charsadda to score another goal.

At half-time Charsadda was leading by 1-0. It was the second session in which Peshawar White managed their position accordingly and made some combine attacks. As a result Peshawar White succeeded in leveling the tally 1-1 when super-fit Taimur netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-1 in the 54th minute.

After leveling the tally Peshawar White, having support of the local spectators, scored another goal through Taimur on the field attempt. When Peshawar White got a goal lead it kept up pressure to score another goal but it failed.

For Peshawar Abdur Rehman, Dilawar and Zeeshan also played well and did not allow the rivals forwards to strike back. Thus Peshawar White won the match by 2-1. Alliuddin, Akram and Zahid supervised the match while Qazi Muhammad Asif acted as match commissioner.—APP