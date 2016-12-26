Peshawar, Swabi dominate in 5th KP Badminton C’ship

Peshawar

Peshawar and Swabi dominated the second day of the ongoing 5th KP Badminton Championship being played here at Wadood Indoor Hall of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Sunday.

Before the start of the matches a cake cutting ceremony, followed by national anthem in connection with the 141st birth anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was held with all the participating players took part.

In the ladies singles Bena of Swabi beat Nisha of Kohat by 21-19, 21-14 and 21-18, Iqra of Swabi beat Zuhara of Kohat by 21-14, 21-16, 21-17, Kainat of Chitral secured victory against Komal of Swabi in a thrilling 21-19, 21-18, 23-21 and 21-19 and moved to the next round.

In the doubles Tahir and Masood of Peshawar beat Umar and Ans of Malakand by 3-1, the score was 21-23, 21-17, 21-18 and 21-17, Sajjad Akbar and Tuseef of Peshawar beat Faraz and Zarak by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-17.

Zohaib and Saif Ullah of Peshawar beat Wajid and Taimur of Upper Dir by 3-0, the score was 21-16, 21-15 and 21-17, Haseeb of Peshawar and Zeeshan of Peshawar beat Ghayas of Kohat and Umar of Karak by 3-0, the score was 21-16, 21-13 and 21-19, Mazhar and Zareen of Haripur beat Hasnain and Zahid of Mardan by 3-0, Basit of Swat and Ihtisham of Peshawar beat Amin and Sajjad of Lakki Marwat by 3-0, Ayan and Aziz of Dera Ismail Khan beat Faisal and Taskeen of Upper Dir by 3-00, Khalil and Rehmat of Bannu beat Salman and Najeeb of Upper Dir by 3-0, Yasir and Jawad of Buner beat Haroon and Shakeel of Peshawar by 3-0. Hayat Ullah and Sadaqat of Peshawar beat Aamir and Bilal of Abbottabad by 3-0 and Waqas and Murad of Peshawar beat Waqas and Owais of Swabi by 3-0.—APP