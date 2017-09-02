Peshawar saved from huge destruction before Eid-ul-Azha

Peshawar

Capital City Peshawar Police in a joint Intelligence based targeted operation along with Pak Army at Regi Lalma area has saved Peshawar from huge destruction before Eid-ul-Azha by seizing heavy weapons besides arresting 87 criminals including some hardened. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CCPO Peshawar, Muhammad Tahir Khan said, he issued directives for launching of operation in suburban Regi Lalma area of Peshawar.

The mid-night operation was led by SP Rural, Shafiullah Gandapure and SSP Sajjad Khan. In the operation 450 personnel of Police force, 120 personnel of Pak Army, Police commandos, elite force, intelligence agencies officials, BDU officials and ladies police participated in the operation. During operation modern investigation equipment and sniffer dogs were also used.

Heavy weapons were seized during the operation including 27 rocket launchers, 24 launcher shells, 17 hand grenades, 16 AK-F7 rifiles, 28 pistols, 9 7MM Rifles and others. About 87 criminals were arrested including some hardened due to their involvement in terrorist activities besides several facilitators. The Political Administration of Khyber Agency also cooperated in the operation by launching raids in villages of Khyber Agency on the border of Peshawar district.—APP