Peshawar Red advance to next round in KP Inter-District Soccer

Peshawar

Peshawar Red advanced to next round after registering victory against District Swabi in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Sumbal Khan Football Ground, Qayyum Sports Complex on Saturday.

Former International Football player Abdur Shakoor Aijiz was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the players of both District Swabi and Peshawar Red teams were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, KP Police team coach Faisal, Academy coach Abdul Shakool and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling match.

It was the second victory of Peshawar Red in the tournament as earlier Peshawar Red defeated Kohat by 2-1 in thrill-packed match. It is worth mentioning here that in the last Under-23 Games Peshawar team lost to Charsadda in the final but this time Peshawar Red secured a thumping 5-1 victory against strong Swabi team.

Peshawar Red front-line time and again shattered rival defence with some beautiful attacks as a result it was in the 11th minute when Khalid, the right winger, slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt. Khalid was the pick of the pack as he scored two more goals in the quick succession through field attempt. Khalid scored his second goal in the 19th and third goal in the 23rd minute to make the tally 3-0.

After taking 3-0 lead, Peshawar Red team put in more pressure on the disjointed rival defence and succeeded in scoring another goal in the 34th minute through Alamgeer Khan on the field attempt. On the other hand Swabi after conceding four goals in the first-half play tried their hard to stop the flow of the attacks but they were failed. At half-time Peshawar Red was leading by 4-0.—APP