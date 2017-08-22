Peshawar Mor-New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus project to be completed by November

Construction work of 25.6 kilometer Peshawar Mor-New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Service is going smoothly and it is expected that the project would be completed by November this year, National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman Kashif Zaman told APP on Monday.

To ensure timely completion,he said the Rs 15 billion project has been divided in four packages including Package I from Peshawar Mor to NUST, Package II from NUST to GT Road, Package III from GT Road to Motorway Interchange and Package IV from Motorway Interchange to New airport.

He said on Package-I over 55 per cent civil works have been completed while its electro mechanical works are at procurement stage.As far as package II is concerned its 30 pc civil works have been completed and electro mechanical works are at procurement stage,he said adding that of Package III 19 per cent civil works completed while electro mechanical works are at procurement stage. On Package IV 72 pc progress has been achieved on civil works and electro mechanical works are at procurement stage,he said.

The length of Package-I is 8km, length of Package- II is 3.8km, length of Package-III is 8.3km while Package-IV has 5.5 km length.—APP

