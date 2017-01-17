Peshawar, DIK, Bannu & Mardan enter into semi-finals

KP Inter-District U-16 Hockey Championship

Peshawar

Peshawar Colour, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Mardan took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Under-16 Hockey Championship being played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Member Pakistan Hockey Federation Congress Haq Nawaz of Haripur was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players were introduced to him.

Organizing Secretary Syed Zahir, judges Master Khan, Zahir Khan and Tehsin Ullah, officials, players and spectators were also present.

In the last three quarter-finals Mardan recorded victory against Haripur on penalty shoot-out battle by 6-5 before playing a 2-2 draw in the stipulated 70-minute time. Haripur took the lead in the 7th minute when Adnan Shakeel guided team to a goal lead through penalty stroke awarded to them.

When Haripur got the lead, the lead was not prolonged as Jawad tied the tally five minute later through field attempt. Adnan against scored another goal to give his team a lead but this time Talha tied the tally for Mardan through field goal. The two teams were tied 2-2.

It was the second session in which none of the team could score any goal and thus the match ended in a draw 2-2. To decide the fate of the match both the teams were awarded five each penalty shoot-out on which Mardan converted four goals out of five while Haripur scored three goals, thus making 6-5.

In the second match Dera Ismail Khan beat Peshawar White 3-0, Amir Baloch scored two goals in the 33rd and 45th minute while Mehraban scored the third goal in the 67th minute.

Peshawar tried their hard to reduce the margin but failed to score and thus Dera Ismail Khan won the match by 3-0.

In the last quarter-final Bannu upset Swat by 2-0. For Bannu Safeer and Ibrar scored one goal each. Bannu dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to Swat to strike back.

Swat also got two easy scoring chances but failed to click and thus Bannu won the match by 2-0. The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday while the final will be played on Wednesday.—APP