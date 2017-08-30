Peshawar bans roadside animal slaughtering, hide collection

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The district administration of Peshawar has imposed a ban on slaughtering animals on the roadside and the collection of hides fearing that heaps of hides may be used by terrorists to conceal explosives. A notification was issued on Tuesday stating that the deputy commissioner’s office had learnt about some people and organisations asking for hides using loudspeakers during Ediul Azha. In some cases, citizens are even harassed to collect the hides of sacrificed animals.The notification further read that these hides were also likely to be used by terrorists who could conceal explosives beneath them. It added that the practice of slaughtering animals on the roadside was also against the code of cleanliness.

