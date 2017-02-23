PESCO wants maximum facilities to consumers

Peshawar

Chief Executive, Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Engineer Shabir Ahmad directed for provision of maximum facilities to consumers and extending cooperation to solve their electricity related problems.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting in Wapda House Peshawar on Thursday. Those who attended were included General Manager (GM) Syed Hassan Fazil, Chief Engineer (Operation) Mohsin Raza, Chief Engineer (Planning) Muhammad Iqbal Marwat, Chief Engineer (PMU) Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Director General (PR) Shaukat Afzal, Director General (HR) Salim Jahangir, Director General (Admin and Services) Said Khan Mahsud and other senior officers of the company attended the meeting.

The newly appointed Chief Executive said that they have to provide maximum facilities to public, saying every employee of PESCO has to adopt consumer friendly attitude.—APP