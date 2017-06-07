Pesco teams nab 15 power pilferers

Peshawar

Pesco Surveillance Teams raided in different areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 15 industrial and tube-wells connections involved in power pilferage.

On the directives of Chief Executive, Pesco Engineer Shabir Ahmad drive against illegal use of electricity has been accelerated throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During checking in the areas of Daudzai an industrial connection meter was found 33% slow. Similarly, in the areas of Sikandarpura, Peshawar Cantonment, Gulberg sub divisions 5 industrial meters were found slow while a direct industrial connection was also found. Furthermore in the premises of Town-1, Town-2 and Qissa Khawani sub divisions 9 slow industrial meters were nabbed.

A spokesman of Pesco has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned the power pilferage to stop pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, which on one hand inflicts financial losses on Pesco while on another hand whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.—APP