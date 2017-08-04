PESCO nabs power pilferers  

Peshawar

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams on the directives of Chief Executive Engineer Shabir Ahmad has arrested power pilferers from different areas of the city in a drive against illegal use of electricity. According to a Pesco statement, Pesco teams under the supervision of Director Tahir Moeen raided different areas of Nishtarabad sub division of Peshawar Circle. During inspection 19 consumers including a dairy farm and Alfarooq bakers were booked for illegal use of electricity. At Gulbela sub division, 21 persons were nabbed for power pilferage.—APP

