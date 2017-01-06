PESCO launches drive against illegal use of electricity

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO Anwar-ul-Haq Yousafzai drive against illegal use of electricity has been accelerated throughout KP. In this connection Surveillance team under the supervision of Deputy Director Masaood Khan and Khalid Khan LS raided in different areas of Peshawar, Khyber, & Swat circles and nabbed 99 electricity stealers.

According to details 42 electricity stealers were caught in the areas of Warsak-1, Urban sub division Charsadda, Sardhery, Town-1, 2 sub divisions Peshawar of Peshawar Circle.

Similarly in the areas of Khyber Circle 25 power stealers were nabbed including slow meters of welding shop, crush machines and a tube well in the jurisdiction of Nowhere Cantt-1 sub division. Similarly 32 power stealers nabbed in the jurisdiction of Daggar-1, Daggar- 2 sub divisions of Swat Circle including meter of sub jail building, tube well of civil hospital, Ishfaq Morble factory, 3 water supply schemes, Dargai Levy, TMA.

Similarly during the checking in the areas of Themargra, Bajur, Talash 8 power stealers were nabbed using direct connections.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO’s whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.