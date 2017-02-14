PESCO intensifies drive against power pilferers

Peshawar

Working under the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, Anwar Ul Haq Yousafzai drive against illegal use of electricity has been accelerated throughout the Province.

The PESCO Surveillance Wapda House team raided in different areas of Peshawar, Khyber and Mardan Circles and nabbed 79 electricity pilferers.

According to a PESCO statement on Tuesday during checking in Peshawar areas including Nishtarabad, Chamkani and Cantt sub divisions, 38 commercial consumers were caught for illegal use of electricity.

In Pabbi-2,3, sub divisions of Khyber Circle, 14 electricity theft cases were registered against involved persons while in Par Hoti, Takhtbai, Katlang sub divisions of Mardan Circle, 27 commercial and domestic consumers were nabbed for electricity pilfering.—APP