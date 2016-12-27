PESCO exempts 83 feeders with low loss from loadshedding

Peshawar

The Chief Executive PESCO Anwar ul Haq Yousafzai on Tuesday said the company has exempted low loss 83 feeders from loadshedding in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and assured relief in other areas if people help to curb illegal use of electricity.

He said PESCO is taking important steps for improving electricity distribution system in Peshawar City and other areas of the province. The PESCO said this while visiting different areas of internal City of Peshawar to inspect cables, meter installation process and other developmental works being carried out by PESCO in these areas.

Flanked by Engineer Operation Mohsin Raza and other senior officials the Chief visited Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar, Andar Sheher and he also participated in a walk organized by “Karwan Tanzeem Peshawar”.

On the occasion, Anwar ul Haq explained the program of PESCO to upgrade the electricity distribution system in Peshawar city and removing of jumbled cables by replacing them by four core cable, during his speech on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) have expressed regrets over several hours long unannounced load shedding by HESCO in Hyderabad and demanded the high ups of the government to intervene into the matter and provide relief to citizens.

In a statement, issued here on Tuesday, the President HCSTSI Muhammad Akram Ansari said that carrying out unannounced load shedding for several hours is the clear violation of the government’s sechdule.—APP