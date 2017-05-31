Pesco BoD directs for smooth power supply

Peshawar

The Board of Director (BoD) of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday issued special directions for smooth power supply and relief in load shedding during the holy month of Ramadan.

The directives were issued during 116th meeting of BoD held at WAPDA House, Peshawar with Chairman, PESCO, Nawabzada Arsala Khan Hoti in the chair. The board also ordered for necessary arrangements in case of power failure due to technical faults. BoD discussed in detail Minutes of Audit & Finance sub committees and approved the Accounts of Pesco for the period ending 30th September 2016 and for the period ending 31st December 2016.

The board also accorded formal approval for grant of pre-mature increment on time scale up gradation to officers and officials and also approved the creation of the post of Director Safety PESCO. The BoD discussed the measures taken to make PESCO a profitable entity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman BoD said that they have to put PESCO on the path of success and profitability and suggested new ideas and proposals in this regard. Some important ideas and proposals were launched to strengthen PESCO’s Operational efficiency.—APP