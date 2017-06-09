PESCO arrests 57 power stealers

Peshawar

The PESCO authorities along with police here Thursday held 57 power stealers during various successful raids in different areas of the province and sent them to jails.

The surveillance teams of PESCO checked different areas of Mardan and Bannu circles by arresting 57 persons involved in power pilferage red-handed, says a PESCO press release.

On the directions of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Shabir Ahmad, drive against illegal use of electricity is in full swing in the province. In this connection, the teams raided in different areas of Mardan and Bannu circles and nabbed 57 domestic and commercial connections involved in power pilferage.

In areas of Parhoti,City-2 Mardan, Cantonment Mardan sub divisions, 15 electricity stealers were caught red handed. In areas of Bannu-2, Domail, Lakki, Urban Bannu sub divisions of Bannu Circle , 42 domestic and commercial connections were caught for illegal use of electricity.

The PESCO spokesman said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and again warned elements to stop power pilferage otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), which met here on Thursday under the chair of its Chairman Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, has approved the grant of 50 percent bonus to employees of the organization.

Besides granting approval of 50 percent bonus to employees, the HESCO spokesman informed that, the Board of Directors also discussed at length the promotion cases as well as technical, financial and administrative issues of the organizations and decided to settle all issues in accordance to rules and regulations and the interest of the organization.

The Board of Directors appreciated the crackdown against flood light cricket on roads and streets during the month of Ramazan and hoped that this action would help in improving the power supply to consumers.

The Chief Executive Officer HESCO informed the meeting that all out efforts were being made to improve the power distribution system in the region. He informed that a special complaint centre has been set up which has been engaged in addressing the grievances of the consumers during the month of Ramazan.—APP