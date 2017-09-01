PESA applauds national spirit against US policy

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

At a special meeting of the Executive Council, chaired by the President Veterans of Pakistan (Formerly Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Association (PESA) Lt Gen Ali Kuli Khan (Retd), the members have greatly appreciated the national spirit and unity of the people of Pakistan for coming out on the streets in massive numbers all over the country to show their anger at the new USA policy for South Asia. The American leaders must realize that we have given them back much more than their dollars’ worth in terms of life and material. We are proud of our contribution for peace not only in the region but also restoring peace in many other countries as UN peace force. The best course in Afghanistan would be to hold fresh elections under UN peace force.

Deep sorrow was expressed at the passing away of Dr Ruth Pfau, the German doctor who devoted more than half a century in looking after leprosy patients with love and devotion. Members highly appreciated presence of the COAS, General Javed Bajwa, at her funeral and provision of full military honours. This shows the level of regards Pakistan’s military has for people of minority community in Pakistan.

Month of September also marks fourth Anniversary of the cruel attack on a church at Peshawar. Since then, VOP has been providing free of cost armed security guards at churches all over Pakistan. VOP has been able to provide this service due to highly generous services rendered by Mr Ikram Sehgal meeting total cost in men and material through his private security company. His dedication to this national cause has been highly appreciated by Christian community and clergy both at home and abroad.

Members deplored and condemned attacks on superior judiciary under different garbs. It is hoped that sanity will prevail and proper Constitutional and legal means shall be adopted to find solutions grievances of different groups.