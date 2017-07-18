PES rescues 30 victims of 25 road crashes

Rawalpindi

Total 25 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during last 24 hours in which three persons lost their lives and 21 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, six victims who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid at the spot by Emergency Medical Teams.

As many as 20 drivers including three underage, three pedestrians and seven passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The details show that total 30 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 28 males and two females, while age group of the victims show that three were under 18 years of age.

Overall 20 motorbikes, three Rikshaws, eight motorcars, five vans, two trucks and one slow moving cart were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.—APP