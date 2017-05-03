PES rescued 1985 victims during April in Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rawalpindi rescued 1985 victims of emergencies during April while responding to 1966 emergency calls.

The calls included 713 road traffic accidents, 985 medical emergencies, 70 fire emergencies, 78 crime calls, one drowning case, one explosion and 118 other miscellaneous emergencies.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, out of 1985 rescued victims 276 were provided first aid at the site while 1617 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

The Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer Tuesday carried out performance review of emergency operations in Punjab in a meeting to ensure uniform standards of the service and quality emergency care without any discrimination.

It has been observed that 65,124 victims of emergencies were rescued in 65,111 rescue operations during the month of April in all over the Punjab.

The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded included 21,696 road traffic accidents, 32,451 medical emergencies, 3,093 fire incidents, 2,045 crimes, 79 drowning incidents, 34 building collapses, 10 explosions and 5,703 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, out of total 3093 fire incidents, 559 fire incidents took place in Lahore, 251 in Faisalabad, 182 in Gujranwala, 137 in D.G Khan, 70 in Rawalpindi, 177 in Multan and 106 in Sialkot.

Similarly, out of total traffic accidents, 4301 road traffic crashes were reported in Lahore, 2098 in Faisalabad, 1241 in Gujranwala, 1357 in Multan and 713 road traffic accidents were reported in Rawalpindi.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said Rescue 1122 is dealing average 500 road traffic accidents in Punjab on daily basis.

“700 people average are injured in these accidents, out of which some 400-500 people are seriously injured, whereas Rescue 1122 provides first aid to 200-300 victims of road traffic crashes,” he said adding the data shows 700 families are being affected by these traffic accidents daily.

The DG directed all the District Emergency Officers to identify black spots in respective districts and formulate strategy for their mitigation.