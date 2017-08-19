Pervaiz blames Musharraf’s legacy for conspiring against Nawaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former Information Minister Senator Pervaiz Rashid Friday said that he resigned during the Dawn Leaks controversy, to save democracy.

“I gave sacrifice in a bid to strengthen weak democracy in the country,” Senator Rasheed told a private channel.

Rasheed said that Musharraf’s legacy conspired against Nawaz-government; however, Nawaz chose a measured restraint. “There is a ghost, whom I call the ghost of Musharraf’s legacy, which is present in political parties, political minds, and institutions of the country,” he said, adding: “We have to change this thinking; we have to challenge it and fight against it.”

In the past, people used to forget the name of prime minister in two-month period after his ouster but this time the people of Pakistan reacted, he added.

Rasheed said despite having the interior ministry, Joint Investigation Team was formed and whatsapp messages were sent.

He called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, ‘ a pawn’ in Nawaz’s ouster. He said that former president Gen (Retd.) Pervaiz Musharraf was not sent abroad by the Nawaz-government; however, he admitted it couldn’t stop him from doing so. “Other institutions did not cooperate with us in stopping Musharraf from going abroad,” he said. “Musharraf, himself told that someone helped him to travel abroad.” Another PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that there is no evidence of corruption against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that a review petition has been submitted before the court as justice was not served to the Sharif family, and added that the review petition is a request of the Pakistani nation. “People supported Nawaz Sharif in his GT Road Rally,” he said. The hopes that justice will be done, he added.