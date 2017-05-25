A perspective of Trump visit to KSA

Dr Muhammad Khan

IT was very disgusting once President Trump listed the countries, affected by terrorism in his speech at Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Saudi Capital. To the horror of experts and researchers on global wave of terrorism, there was no mention of Pakistan among this list, prepared at White House and Pentagon and presented by the World’s number 1 leader. President Donald Trump said in his speech at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while speaking to a gathering of 55 Muslim countries that, ‘India was among nations that have been victims of violent terrorism attacks.’ President Trump further said that, “Few nations have been spared the violent reach of terrorism. America has suffered repeated barbaric attacks from the atrocities of September 11 to the devastation of the Boston bombings to the horrible killings in San Bernardino and Orlando. The nations of Europe have also endured unspeakable horror. So too have the nations of Africa and South America. India, Russia, China, and Australia have all been victims.”

It is unclear as who wrote the speech of President Trump, must be someone either unaware of the sacrifices of Pakistan or it was a deliberate effort of alienating Pakistan at the most critical time and place. Alienating Pakistan by making no mention of its contributions at Saudi Capital and that too on the eve of shifting balance of power in Middle was unfair. This is despite the fact that the former Army Chief of Pak Army has been assigned the task of heading the 42 Muslim State Military Alliance, being established to counter the extremism and terrorism from Middle East and broader Muslim world. Moreover, Pakistan has been an important US Ally though out in its seventy-year history. Besides, Pakistan has been partner of Saudi Arabia and GCC countries too. Who would know the sacrifices and economic losses of Pakistan better than US, which used Pakistan for its strategic gains against former Soviet Union and elsewhere including during the on-going war against terrorism?

The massive scale of terrorism, Pakistan confronted ever since the start of global war on terror in 2001, is unique and incomparable. Till-date Pakistan lost over 70,000 people which also include over 8000 personnel of security forces. Economic losses of over 130 billion USD is in addition to the massive reduction in FDI, which has crumbled the Pakistani economy in last one and half decade. Besides, it was Pak Army, which helped NATO and US forces in the drawdown from Afghanistan, where these forces under the banner of ISAF, faced humiliation at the hands of Taliban. Indeed, US President was persuading the Indian case in the heart of Muslim world, and with Muslim countries for an acceptability of India in the Muslim world. US President was not briefed by his officials and even the Muslim hosts that, Indian forces have killed over 115000 Kashmiris in last two and half decades. India is perpetrating the worst human rights violations in IOK and humiliating the Muslims all over India. It is worth mentioning that, killer of Muslims; Indian Prime Minister Modi was awarded with the highest civil award by King Salman, just a year earlier. The biases against Pakistan at the Summit were demeaning and unfair for Pakistan nation.

For the US President, this pleasuring trip to Middle East has earned over $400 billion including $110 billion for the sale of military hardware. Trump himself said that these deals would revive the US economy and create millions of jobs for US nationals, a promise he made during election campaign, the America First. Defence Deal of $110 billion will revive US war economy, replacing the old military hardware from the US defence industries to the deserts of Arabs and manufacturing more modern weaponry to create new wave of terror internationally. President Trump said that, “Of course, there is still much work to do. That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians.”

Whereas, the Muslim leaders were lectured about the honesty and fair play at the global level, between the lines they too were tasked to follow the suit and have similar defence deals with US for their security and safety of elite class at least. They were directed to fight out terrorism and extremism under the wider umbrella of United Sates. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the causes of terrorism, exploitation of Muslims and about those, who created terrorists’ and extremists’ networks. In fact, these networks are created, nurtured and then used for strategic usage. Only Iran was blamed in the summit for the promotion of this evil, as if others were as neat and clean as US.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

