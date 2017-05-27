Perplexity of state institutions

The matter of fact is that our government as well as autonomous institutions are at the verge of collapse. The reason being there is no rule of law, although this very slogan itself was very charming and attractive. In the name of Law we have forgotten our ancestors who made this country and now it’s the world’s 6th military power but financially and morally we are bankrupt. On one hand we have atomic bomb while on the other we have a big begging bowl.

The law and order situation is very confusing. I am not talking about troubled areas or FATA even our settled areas and Karachi is suffering from terrorism/target killing, extortion and land mafias. Various state institutions like PIA, Pakistan Railways, WAPDA, Ministry of Health, Education, Finance & Environment all are heading towards collapse by leaps and bounds. Mere holding hifi workshops or seminars don’t mean we are progressing.

The situation is very grim and we must mend our ways. Institutions should be built on merit and let them function according to the book of law. For the last few years we have seen state institutions failing miserably. Statesmanship demands that we should stand behind our institutions, but silence is very alarming and might be sign of our collapse. Every single institution should mind its own business and should deliver. Performance will not only pay to the ruling parties but state will prosper as well.

TAHIR IQBAL JADOON

Islamabad

