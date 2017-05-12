Permission to PTI denied as per rules: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurengzeb winding up discussion on a motion by PTI in the senate Thursday said that the permission to the party to hold a press conference at PID was denied as per Rule 55, Section-3 of the Rules of Business of the Government of Pakistan 1973, which did not permit political parties to hold press conferences at PID.

The minister said that allowing the holding of press conference at PID would have been violation of the rules besides setting a wrong precedent.

She said that the concerned rule obligated all federal government organizations that all official news and information shall be conveyed to the press and general public through PID or External Publicity Wing of Information and Broadcasting Division and such officers as may be authorized by the government shall act as official spokesperson of the government while conducting press conference in PID.

No statement involving foreign policy shall be made by a person other than the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs or the Prime Minister without prior consultation with the Aoreign Affairs Division.

The minister referring to the permission given to PTI to hold a press conference at PID in 2016 by the then information minister, said that he might have relaxed the rules to allow a political party to hold press conference at PID.—APP