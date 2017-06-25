Permanent UNSC members should visit Kashmir

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The unsettled dispute over Jammu and Kashmir region is the ultimate liability of the UN Security Council whose baggage of resolutions are crying for early settlement and stoppage of wanton bloodshed in India-held Kashmir and Jammu. This was stated by the Secretary-General of the Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi here on Saturday during his friendly talk with a group of Kashmiris.

Kashmir as a dispute liability was owned by the Security Council on January 1st, 1948, when it had registered the case on the complaint of India. Kashmir case in the UN is of Indian making, he explained, saying that India cannot deviate from its globally committed commitments on Kashmir, plebiscite and normalcy in the parts under its military occupation.

He reiterated that Islamabad to Srinagar highway should be declared as International Diplomatic Route so that envoys move about freely, see the region and meet the Kashmiris. It is a fact, he recalled that the world of today wants Kashmiris to tell their tale of tragedy.

Replying a question he said that Kashmir Peace Institute has already welcomed the Russian offer of mediation between Pakistan and India. As a regional neighbor Moscow must come to the mediation table with sound suggestions as permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Any solution to the Kashmir issue would have to be ratified by the UN SC because it is the UN bagged dispute. Let peace be the final option in South Asia and elsewhere in the world.

The Secretary General was of the view that USA, UK, France and Germany should also help break the rusting lock around this 70 year old dispute. Big ones always decide bigger issues and no issue is bigger than the unsettled Kashmir dispue, he remarked.