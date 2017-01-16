Perisic, Eder strike late as Inter down Chievo

Milan

Ivan Perisic and Eder hit late goals as Inter Milan stuttered to a precious 3-1 comeback win at home to Chievo on Saturday.

Chievo travelled to the San Siro hoping for a second consecutive upset over the Nerazzurri after a shock 2-0 home win at the start of the campaign when former coach Frank De Boer was at the helm.

But despite Sergio Pellissier beating Samir Handanovic in the Inter goal with a 34th minute opener, Inter eventually hauled themselves back into the match when Mauro Icardi got on the end of Antonio Candreva’s curling cross to chip a volley past the outstretched hand of Stefano Sorrentino on 69 minutes.

Perisic virtually handed the hosts the points four minutes from time and late substitute Eder added a third in the third minute of added-on time.

Inter’s fifth consecutive win moved them up one place to fifth, nine points behind Juventus before the leaders and champions travel to Fiorentina on Sunday with a four-point lead on Roma and a seven-point cushion on Napoli, in third.

Inter have changed significantly since Stefano Pioli took the helm from sacked De Boer nearly two months ago but the Serie A giants are still struggling to find the net. Although satisfied with his players’ “determination and quality”, Pioli told Premium Sport: “Today perhaps we should have had a few more midfielders in the area, but if you ask me we have to improve in front of goal.”

He added: “I’m happy for the players, for the determination and quality they showed out on the pitch. Plus, we didn’t give much away. “We have to keep on like this, although we’re not looking at the table.—AFP