Performance of DOPCs reviewed

Staff Reporter

Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti has instructed the Chairpersons of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) to work more pro-actively so that the grievances of the expatriate Pakistanis could be solved at the earliest. He was presiding over a meeting to review the performance of DOPCs here today . Director General OPC, Syed Javed Iqbql Bokhari, Director Admn Asad Naeem, Director Revenue Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi were present on this occasion while Chairperson DOPC Gujrat Ch Shabbir Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner M Ali randhawa , DPO Sohail Zafar Chattha participated through video link. Commissioner OPC instructed the administration to expedite the resolution mechanism of complaints relating to overseas Pakistanis.