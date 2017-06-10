Performance of cricket team

At last Pakistan lost the match by 124 runs against India and disappointed all cricket fans. It is not the first failure of our team this year; it has lost many ODIs over couple of months. The ranking of Pakistan cricket team is going low due to its poor performance in ODIs. As far as my opinion is concerned, the reason behind such a poor performance is selection of players on a favouritism basis. It is regretted that our national cricket team has been also politicized like other departments/institutions.

There are many senior players in Pakistan who are out of team i.e. Imran Nazeer as well as Abdul Razzaque. No one can expect win from current Pakistani team if selection is not made on good performance and senior players are not given preference. Besides, Pakistan direly needs players like Shahid Affridi and Yonus Khan. It can be said that politics-free cricket is the solution of every problem of our national cricket.

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

