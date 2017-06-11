Performance based reward system introduced

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir h said that rewarding system based on best performance has been introduced in the Primary & Secondary healthcare as well as in specialized Healthcare departments to provide a healthy competitive atmosphere to the staff with a view to further improve the working of the health facilities services. Kh. Imran Nazir further said that it would bring more relief for the patients.He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted for the selection of best performers in different categories in both the departments, here on Saturday. The committee finalized the names of best perfomer officials, officers in different categories.