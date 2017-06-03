Perceptions more dangerous than realities

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

THE three-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Justice Ijaz Afzal served contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi on Thursday over threatening statement and sought response from him by June 5. The Chief Justice of Pakistan took the suo motu notice and had summoned the PML-N leader to the court. Apparently referring to JIT and judiciary while addressing a public gathering, Nehal Hashmi said: “Remember, you are in service now but you will retire one day; we will make it hard for you and your family to live in Pakistan.” Leaders belonging to PPP, PTI and other political parties condemned the outpourings of Nehal Hashmi, and stressed the point that these were not Nehal Hashmi’s words; and what he said was according to the script given to him by his leadership. One honourable judge had also expressed similar views that are reflective of crisis of confidence.

Justice Azmat Saeed also remarked that even dictator had not hurled such threats, and only mafia could do that. There is a general perception that it is mindset of the PML-N leaders that first badmouth the institutions and after the reaction from the institution sacrifice the fall guy. Senator Pervaiz Rashid and former advisor to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were also victims of the same mindset. It should be remembered that perception are more dangerous than realities. Anyhow, spokesman of government of Pakistan issued a statement, which read: “It is very unfortunate that, during the hearing, an honourable judge called the government a ‘Sicilian mafia’ and the Attorney General Pakistan its representative. The remarks have struck a blow to the image of Pakistan and tarnished its reputation in the world. Such baseless allegations are in violation of the judges’ own oath and code of conduct.” This is being considered by some as ‘declaration of war’.

On August 14, 2015 evening – Independence Day – Senator Mushahidullah the then Minister for Climate Change, had in an interview told the BBC that during the sit-ins in August 2014 the then head of ISI Lt. General Zaheerul Islam had devised a conspiracy to remove the elected government. Within hours of his remarks aired on the news channels, the prime minister’s secretariat and the ISPR, the military’s media wing had denied the existence of the conspiracy in their statements. “Telephone discussions of the former intelligence head have been recorded in which he was giving directions on how to create chaos and take over the PM’s house,” Senator Mushahidullah had claimed in the interview. He went on to say that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif played the telephone recordings for the Chief of Army Staff, General Raheel Shareef, during their meeting on August 28, 2014.

It has to be mentioned that PML-N leaders like Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah, etc, were not the only ones who denigrated military; Mehmood Achakzai of PkMAP, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders had also resorted to scathing criticism against military at one time and another. In December 2011, then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani had also in an anti-army burst said that there was a state within the state. During the sit-in by PTI in 2014, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of Balochistan’s Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party had insinuated that army was behind the sit in. Recently, he stirred up a controversy by saying that “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belongs to Afghans and they can live there without fear. If Afghans are harassed in other parts of Pakistan, they should come here to the KP province, as it belongs to them.”

Coming back to the JIT regarding Panama Leaks case, it has to be reminded that the three-member bench of the Supreme Court had finalized the members of the Joint Investigating Team (JIT), and its members were selected by the Supreme Court purely on merit in view of their impartial and clean record of service. The PPP and some analysts had expressed reservations over formation of JIT, taking the plea that all institutions and departments were under the prime minister. They believed that he can influence the officials tasked to probe his family assets, yet all political parties had in principle accepted the JIT on Panama Leaks. The SC’s verdict on the Panama case was split 3-2 among a five-judge bench, with the two dissenting notes in the judgment authored by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The two judges had ruled against PM Nawaz Sharif.

However, the other three judges had not given him and his family a clean chit. In fact, it was understood from the formation of JIT that the judgment was inconclusive and further probe was necessary to give the final verdict. The confrontation between judiciary and the government and clash between the institutions is fraught with perils; and if restraint is not shown the country can descend into chaos and anarchy. While in general parlance the rule of law is designed to protect the weak against the strong, and ordinary citizens against the privileged, those with enormous wealth use their political power to shape the rule of law to provide a framework within which they can exploit others. They use their political power to ensure the preservation of inequalities rather than the attainment of a more egalitarian and more just economy and society. In fact, multifaceted crisis facing the country is due to the system, which is rotten to the core.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

