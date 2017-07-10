Per capita income shows 6.4pc growth, reaches $1,629 in 2017

Islamabad

The per capita income in dollar terms, as a result of friendly policies of government, has reached $ 1,629 in 2017 from $ 1,531 during last year, showing a reasonable growth.

Per capita income in dollar terms has witnessed a growth of 6.4 per cent in 2017 as compared to 1.1 per cent last year. The main contributing factors for rise in Per Capita Income are higher real GDP growth, lower growth in population and stability of Pak rupee.

Official sources on Sunday said per capita income is one of the main indicators of economic well-being and it is historically one of the most commonly used economic indicator which captures level of economic development of the country and also compares well-being among different countries of the world.

Per capita income reflects average standards of living of people in the country and is calculated as Gross National Product at market prices in dollar term divided by the country’s population size.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics sources said Pakistan has been experiencing structural transformation in its economy like other as its GDP structure has undergone significant changes during last few decades.—Agencies