PepsiCo signs UN principles

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PepsiCo Pakistan signed on to the Women’s Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of UN Women and the UN Global Compact. These Principles provide a set of considerations to help the private sector focus on key elements integral to promoting gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community, through policy and action.

“We are so proud to partner with UN Women on the critical issue of women’s empowerment in Pakistan,” said Mr. Furqan Ahmed Syed, Vice President and General Manager for PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan. “PepsiCo has been a corporate trailblazer when it comes to empowering women – inside and outside the workplace. This partnership is an opportunity for us to take our gender equality journey to even greater heights.”

Gender parity is a cornerstone of PepsiCo’s robust diversity and engagement agenda as well as its culture. In fact, PepsiCo leverages diversity and engagement as a competitive business advantage that fuels innovation and fosters engagement with employees and members of the communities in which we do business.

Mr. Syed further added, “The cornerstone of a gender equal workforce is the provision of an enabling ecosystem. PepsiCo offices provide female staff members with on-site day care facilities, flex work, extended leave/sabbatical policies, one-on-one mentoring by senior staff and opportunities to do the same for underprivileged young women in the communities we operate. Indeed, diversity and inclusion will be critical to achieving our Performance with Purpose goals for 2025 by helping to create a sustainable advantage for us.”

By signing on to the seven steps of the Women’s Empowerment Principles, PepsiCo takes a global approach to four key areas: promoting economic development through female entrepreneurship, championing gender diversity in business and corporate level, public-private partnerships for advancing women’s economic opportunities and providing potential business and investment opportunities through supplier diversity and marketing practices.