People’s welfare pivot of PML-N govt: Marriyum

Murree

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that welfare of the people is pivot of PML-N government and Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has the vision of robust development in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Murree on Saturday, she said Prime Minister is working tirelessly to take Pakistan to new heights of development and he has made every effort to bring prosperity for the people. She said that credit for making Pakistan impregnable in the fields of defense and economy and rooting out terrorism from country goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. She said Imran Khan who had been used to level allegations against others is himself being held accountable in Supreme Court of Pakistan. She said the people will elect Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of country for fourth time in 2018 while rejecting the people who speak lie. She said a liar leveled false allegations during the last three and half years and used all tactics which could stop the progress of county but prime minister faced all the conspiracies with patience.