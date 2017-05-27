People’s welfare be ensured during Ramazan

Prominent businessman and social personality Sadruddin Hashwani on Friday said everybody should work for the welfare of fellow citizens during month of Ramazan. Speaking at a luncheon that he hosted in honour of prominent persons from different walks of life, he said he would continue the efforts for improving living standards of the people and eradicating corruption in the society.

He said Pakistan was endowed with natural resources and if the government, political and religious forces make joint efforts, then the country could be transformed into an Asian tiger.

He said he made individual and collective efforts to take forward the hotel and petroleum industry of the country.

He urged the people to shun differences for the progress of country. Managing Director APP Masood Malik, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, Syed Nusrat Ali Shah, Syed Sarwar Naqvi were present on the occasion.—APP

