People’s resolve to attain RSD exemplary: Hurriyat

Rajbagh

Hurriyat Conference (M) Wednesday said the consistency and resolve shown by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self determination (RSD) is exemplary.

A Hurriyat (M) statement said: “For breaking the will of the people, the ruling class for the past few months had unleashed its forces to commit brutal acts of violence and indulge in measures resulting in killing of more than hundred persons and blinding hundreds but Kashmiris would not be cowed down as resistance was in every drop of their blood.”

Statement said on the directions of Hurriyat (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, a number of delegations of the Hurriyat visited many areas of south Kashmir, north Kashmir and central Kashmir to express sympathy and solidarity with the families of the people killed during the past few months. Statement said: “A delegation led by Muhammad Musadiq Adil and comprising of Abdul Majeed Wani and Mir Ghulam Rasool visited Kralpora, Munigam, Wagoora and Handwara, and another delegation led by Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited Qazigund and Churk where two women and a man had been killed some time back.” Another delegation, statement said led by Engineer Hilal Ahmad War visited Batamaloo and Palpora Eidgah areas of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families of the victim youth and conveyed the condolence message of Mirwaiz.—RK