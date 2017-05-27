People’s resolve under stress

Muhammad Usman

IN May 1974, India conducted its first nuclear test. It was an earthshaking ill development for regional security.

Pakistan was its prime and direct target. Pakistan’s national leadership of that time was neither chicken hearted nor oblivious of national outcry; we shall respond. They did not stumble to catch up with quantum change. Soon they were on the way to marshal befitting quid pro quo response; nuclear for nuclear. It was no abruptly evolved phenomena. It was demonstration of relentless and sustained determination of people of Pakistan to keep power asymmetry with their arch rival India even if it meant climbing insurmountable mountain of odds or eating grass.

With fall of East Pakistan, India thought Pakistan down and out but again same leadership was prepared to pick up the pieces and make new Pakistan. Soon Pakistan threw the gauntlet after psychological rehabilitation of the nation, registering increase in military strength, betterment of economy and resounding diplomacy particularly, in Islamic world. Islamic Summit at Lahore in 1974 was its vivid illustration. Much to their chagrin, World again started bracketing India with Pakistan as it was before 1971. It is no mean achievement for a country which is far smaller than India in goods and population.

No Indian subterfuge, terror and violence could deflect Pakistan’s national resolve to keep tenable parity. India abhorred asymmetry since its inception because of reasons rooted in history and conditioned by its vaulting ambitions. It wanted to undo our nationhood, born of two nation theory and establish its hegemony from Day One. Unfair distribution of assets and occupation of Kashmir were means employed to achieve ends. Even with time, these have not impaired rather continues to assume new dimensions. Underlying theme is of how a giant crowds out smaller one by coercion, intimidation and assault. Fortunately people of Pakistan found therein a force multiplier. Pakistan understood to thrive under pressure and challenge.

In May 1998 when again India conducted its nuclear explosions to test Pakistani resolve and capability too. Pakistan grabbed opportunity with both hands. Albeit political leadership at helm was dithering but clarion call was tit for tat. In its run up, once Army Chief General Jahangir Karmat was asked about our nuclear response. His initial reply was meaningfully indirect but after a while he said what nation wanted to listen “Pakistani nation does not want to lose even a cricket match to India and here is the question of nuclear explosion”. Conclusion drawn was “Atom would explode”. Nation had to not wait long. Chaggi rumbled on 28 May 1998 in midst of Naray Takbeer – Allah o Akbar.

Pakistani nation has a lion heart but it is always the leadership who gives it a roar. Alexander the Great said “I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion”. Since almost one decade, Pakistan is in the hands of stags. It is a long time. They are widely believed to be cat paws in hands of our nemesis. They neither have sense of history nor sense of self- respect. They are only power seeker and money grabber. Under them, country is sliding fast and far. No amount of their jugglery/distortion is a substitute to what harms their causing to Pakistan. They are object of despair, despondency and disdain. Consequently more often country receives reversals at home and abroad. It is hugely worrisome. Under its continuing streak, people get disillusioned and hopeless. Inferiority complex may also ensue. This is more dangerous if also involves national security.

Success is a tranquiliser. Failures dull motivation of people to rise after a fall. Regardless of what people possess, they are essentially a crowed to be led. With soulless and timid leadership, their energy and passion go astray. This is exactly the situation in which Pakistan has fallen. Pakistani people have withstood successfully against Indian cultural offensive. They have grit and nerve to face even their increased preponderance in wherewithal however, doubts about leadership would only leave them in wilderness. This is no farfetched imagination because their dealings with India are too upsetting.

Modi pledged to isolate Pakistan. Our government indulged in Dawn leak. Indian intensify oppression in Kashmir. We detained Hafiz Saeed. India cancelled Secretary level talks. Our PM gifted Modi box of choicest mangos. He also invited him to his family function and he happily obliged. India torpedoed SARRC conference and threatened to choke our water. Our government continues to home on trade while forgetting that trade route between the two comes via Kashmir, not through Wagha. India refuses composite dialogue. We contemplate to grant MFN status to them. They sponsor terrorist attacks across Pakistan but spontaneously malign Pakistan on one odd occurrence in their country. We only deposited dossiers in UN with no follow up.

We accepts Indian demand of probes on no reciprocal basis. Modi blatantly talked about Baluchistan. We rest content with a ritual speech about Kashmir at worthless UN General Assembly. India hanged Ajmal Qasab. We bungled up at ICJ. Potentially it may be the first stepping stone to Kulbhushan’s free flight. Mysterious visit of personal friend of our PM; Jindal spawns raft of apprehensions. The pack of all is too dubious for generally simpleminded people of Pakistan to remain immune psychologically from its arrows and slings.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

