People’s love for Burhan a referendum against India: Shabbir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said that people’s love for Burhan Wani is a referendum against India.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the deployment of additional forces in Valley, imposing of undue restrictions on people’s movement and arrest of resistance leaders and activists on the first anniversary of Burhan Wani and his two associates.

He said that India and its collaborators would not succeed in stopping people from remembering their hero. He said Kashmiris are not scared of bullets and suppressive measures.

“Indian leaders should read writing on the wall that it can cage our bodies but not our souls,” he said.

He also denounced the siege of Tral and converting the adjacent areas into a military.—KMS