People’s court has exonerated Nawaz: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking to PTV here today said that people’s court had exonerated Nawaz Sharif as those who voted for him knew that he had done no corruption and the solidarity shown by them today proved that beyond any iota of doubt. She said that the whole nation today witnessed the trust that the people had in Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said that thousands of people by joining the caravan of Nawaz Sharif had expressed their abiding love for their beloved leader and they were yearning to have a glimpse of him and hearing his voice. She said that nobody had given them any call and the people had come on their own to participate in the rally.