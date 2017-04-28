‘People’s aspirations can’t be repressed with military might’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum while regretting the anti-democratic and aggressive policies adopted by India against Kashmiris has said that people’s aspirations cannot be repressed by the use of military might.

A spokesman for the forum in a statement issued in Srinagar stressed that the Kashmir dispute was the prime reason behind tension and political instability in the South Asian region. He said that the solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people was imperative to bring peace and stability in the region.

The spokesman condemned the forces’ action against students in Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora and Bejbehara, adding such actions were totally undemocratic.

He expressed deep concern over the killing of Advocate Abdul Ghani Dar and said that it was unfair and against humanity to kill any person for his specific ideology or political affiliation.—KMS