People urged to donate resources wisely

Multan

Speakers at a seminar urged people to extend their donations wisely while ensuring that funds do not fall into wrong hands and utilized only for the purpose of providing relief to the poor.

They said this while addressing a multi stakeholders management conference titled ‘Donate resources wisely’ held at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here. MCCI vice president Sheikh Fazal Elahi said people were generous in extending funds for welfare of the poor, however, they should also be cautious as some organizations and individuals misused them for their nefarious designs.

Noted social worker Zahra Sajjad Zaidi said philanthropists must understand fully which organization or individual they were funding, what was their reputation and for what purpose funds would be utilized.

She said Islam advocates extending help to the poor with generosity, however, it also tells people that first they should consider their relatives and neighbours for extending help.

Prof Khalid Saeed said individuals and organizations seeking donations should undergo scrutiny and tight monitoring.

He said the government should devise a foolproof mechanism to ensure that aid should reach the deserving people, including disabled persons, elderly people and destitute women.

Executive director ‘Action Against Poverty’, Sarfraz Clement said people should not always look towards government for steps to eliminate poverty and instead take initiative themselves particularly in health and education sectors.

Former MCCI president Khawaja Usman said he was happy to note the participation of minority communities, including Hindus and Christians, in the event portraying national solidarity.—APP