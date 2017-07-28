People throng recreational spots to enjoy pleasant weather

City Reporter

A number of people thronged recreational places to enjoy the pleasant weather due to rain in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday. The citizens were seen flocking to Pir Sohawa, Damn-e-Koh, Fatima Jinnah Park, Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian, Ayub National Park, and Nawaz Sharif Public Park.

Ayesha Shafique, a student of 8th class, told media he visited Lake View Park and particularly enjoyed its birds area. “Rain provide a relief to people from hot and humid weather and allowing them to enjoy nature.” Anum Khalid, a housewife, said “

She alos complaint about price hike of eatable items at these recreational spots.

“Stall holders fleece people as we have to buy food items for our children,”

When contacted, a district administration official said “We have asked the shopkeepers to display list of the prices of food items.”