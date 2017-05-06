People, students hold raging anti-India demos

India has waged anti-Kashmiris war: Hurriyet leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, people including students staged massive anti-India demonstrations Friday while Indian police and troops used brute force against the protesters, injuring many of them.

Call for the demonstrations was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to register protest against the brutalities of Indian forces on protesting students in Sopore and civilian population in Shopian during a military operation, yesterday.

The puppet authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength across the occupied territory, today, to prevent the protests. However, people including students took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Bomai, Sopore, Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipore and other areas.

The protests were led by Hurriyet leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Peer Saifullah, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Qazi Yasir, Zahoor Ahmed Butt and Sheikh Abdur Rasheed. The demonstrators raised vociferous pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.—KMS