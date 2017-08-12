People showing solidarity with Nawaz by participating in Rally

ISLAMABAD Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said on Saturday that masses have shown great unity and solidarity with former prime minister Muhamad Nawaz Sharif by participating in public gatherings in different places.

The Minister was talking to media in Gujranwala where the “Lahore Bond Caravan” of the former prime minister was stopped over and spent the night there.

He said that the gathering of the people in different areas was the testimony that Nawaz Sharif was still prime minister of the hearts of the people and he was still ruling in their hearts and minds.

He said that so many prime ministers had come and gone but could not get as much response and respect of the masses that was expressed by the people for Nawaz Sharif during his recent journey to home town.

Throughout the way including Rawalpindi, Sohawa, Jehlum, Sara e Aalamgir, Gujrat and Gujranwala, masses from all walks of life, children, women, and elderly men gathered to welcome their beloved leader, he added.

