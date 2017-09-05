People remembered late family members, friends

Staff Reporter

A large number of people visited graveyard on Eid day to offer Fatiha for the peace and tranquility of their loved ones departed souls.

Old people, women, children and youngsters started visiting cemeteries from evening of 9th Zil Haj to remember their family members and friends and recited Quranic verses.

They also clean graves and shower rose petals, floral sheets, flower wreath and lit incenses in the memory of their dear ones. However, few people prefer to visit the last rest place of their fellows early in the morning on Eid day.

Flower stalls were also setup near all graveyards of twin cities for people to buy flowers, rose water and petals of roses to shower them on graves of their loved ones and remember them.

Ahsan Riaz, a 21 year old boy who came to offered Fatiha on the grave of his father who passed two months back said, “I am feeling so alone as it is first Eid after my father’s death”.

“My brother passed away in road accident five years before but I feel he is absence at every occasion, he was my best friend and I share everything with him. I miss him so much”, said Owais Ghani whose eyes were full of tears.

Asif Kamal, a flower seller outside H-10 graveyard said, “We set up special stalls a day before Eid for people’ convenience as many of them visit the graveyards after Fajr prayers.”

Besides Eid, a large number of people visit graveyards on Eid Milad un Nabi, Shab e Barat, and other religious occasions to pray for the departed souls of their relatives and friends.