People rejected politics of PTI: Farooq

Staff Reporter

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiqul Farooq Sunday said Imran Khan was habitual of maligning the national institutions which was leaving negative impact on political and democratic values

Talking to media persons, he said the Supreme Court had taken up the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Panama Papers so there was no logic left to deliver irrelevant statements.

He said an elected prime minister, having support of the masses, would copmlete his term, adding demands and allegations of the PTI were absolutly illogical. The PML-N leader said previous sit-in of the PTI had cost the country with billions of rupees and delayed mega foreign investment.

He said protection of lives and properties of the people was a responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled.

“People had rejected politics of PTI and they were not supporting its agitational movement”, he added.

Farooq said Imran Khan was not sincere even with Kashmiri people as he had boycotted the joint session of parliament in October last year which was called for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

To a question, he said the incumbent government had initiated a number of power projects throughout the country, adding none of previous governments did anything in power sector.

He said the government was focusing on improvement of transmission lines to avoid line losses. The government has also initiated various power projects as a result of which cheap electricity would be produced, he added.